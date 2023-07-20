10-foot-long portion of bridge on Kolkata-Chennai NH-16 collapses in Odisha; NHAI says ‘structural faliure’

Vehicular movement was affected on National Highway-16 connecting Kolkata and Chennai, near Rasulpur block office in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Tuesday (July 18) as a 10-foot-long portion of a bridge collapsed.

According to a report from news agency ANI, the collapsed portion of the bridge was on one side of the six-lane highway. However, no casualty has been reported.

Notably, a bus carrying 50 passengers had a miraculous escape during the incident, as the portion of a bridge collapsed seconds after the vehicle crossed it. The passenger bus was on its way to Bhubaneswar from Balasore.

A tractor driver first saw the portion of the bridge collapse, making a huge sound, and then blocked the road by parking his vehicle and preventing other vehicles from using it.

“I was proceeding towards Kuakhia from Khaanditar on my tractor. When I reached the Rasulpur block office, I heard a loud sound. Before I could imagine what happened, I saw a portion of the bridge collapse. I blocked the highway by putting my tractor near the site and guided vehicles to take an alternative road,” tractor driver Raghunath said.

NHAI officials and police on scene

After the incident came to light, the local police arrived at the spot and directed the controlled traffic movement on the NH between Panikoili and Chandikhole stretch.

“Traffic was diverted through the other side of the highway. Police personnel have been deployed on both sides of the bridge to divert vehicles,” said Srikant Kumar Barik, IIC of Kuakhia police station.

After some time, a team of National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officials also arrived at the spot and inspected the bridge. NHAI project director (Chandikhole) Jai Prakash Verma speculated that the bridge might have collapsed due to sheet failure. However, the reason is yet to be ascertained.

“Preliminary investigation suggests a portion of the bridge constructed in 2007 has collapsed due to sheet failure. I have visited the spot to take stock of the situation. A technical team has arrived at the spot to ascertain the reasons for the collapse. A probe will be conducted and action will be taken as per findings,” Verma said.

Additionally, Jajpur MP Sarmistha Sethi was also present at the spot and assured the public that she would convene a meeting of NHAI officials to find out the reason behind the bridge collapse incident. Odisha Private Bus Owners Association leader Barada Prasanna Acharya demanded a case against NHAI authorities.

(With agency inputs)