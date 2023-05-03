Vande Bharat Express Update: Indian Railways to soon introduce semi-high speed train for Guwahati-NJP route – Details here

Good news for north eastern states! Indian Railways is set to introduce the country’s first semi-high speed train for the North East. In this context, the Railway Board has asked the Chennai-based Integral Coach Factory (ICF) to allot a rake of blue and white color train for the North East Frontier Railway zone (NFR).

Route of Vande Bharat Express in NFR zone:-

This is going to be the first new age train for the north eastern state. The route of the Vande Bharat Express in the NFR zone is not yet known. However, it is expected to run between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri (NJP). The Vande Bharat Express allotted for the NFR zone will have 16 coaches.

Presently, the fastest trains between the two cities are Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express and Dibrugarh Town Rajdhani Express. Both the trains cover a distance of more than 700 kms in around 07:00 hrs (approx). The NFR zone has five divisions – Tinsukia, Lumding, Rangiya, Alipurduar, and Katihar.

Significance of Vande Bharat Express in NFR zone:-

The introduction of semi-high speed trains in the NFR zone will boost the economic growth as well as the tourism in the region. This ultra modern train will also save the journey time of the passengers. The train will prove to be beneficial for the people of Guwahati and its neighbouring areas.

Features of Vande Bharat Express:-

The national transporter has planned to introduce the blue and white colour train throughout the country. The train offers a myriad of superior and aircraft-like travelling experiences. This semi-high speed train is equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System – KAVACH.

The railways will soon introduce the new age train between West Bengal’s Howrah and Odisha’s Puri. Presently, the trial run of the train is in progress. The official date and time of the inauguration is still not known.

Last month, the national transporter launched four blue and white colour trains on different routes. These are: Rani Kamlapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Chennai-Coimbatore, and Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express.