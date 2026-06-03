Passengers across Tamil Nadu will face route changes, delays and cancellations this month.

Southern Railway has altered operations of several key trains. The changes stem from safety and maintenance works in the Madurai Division.

The changes include partial cancellations, route diversions and rescheduling of select passenger services, including Tejas Express, Nagercoil-Lokmanya Tilak Express, Kanniyakumari-Howrah Superfast Express and other long-distance trains.

Passengers travelling through Madurai, Dindigul, Tiruchchirappalli and adjoining sections have been advised to check the revised schedules before commencing their journeys.

Tejas Express services partially cancelled

As part of the operational changes, Train No. 22671 Chennai Egmore-Madurai Tejas Express, scheduled to depart Chennai Egmore at 6 am on June 20, will run only up to Dindigul. The service will remain cancelled between Dindigul and Madurai on that day.

Similarly, Train No. 22672 Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas Express, scheduled to leave Madurai at 3.30 pm on June 20, will not operate between Madurai and Dindigul. The train will instead originate from Dindigul at its scheduled departure time of 4.15 pm.

Southern Railway has also announced a one-hour rescheduling for the same Tejas Express service on June 17. Train No. 22672 will depart Madurai at 4.30 pm instead of its scheduled departure time of 3.30 pm.

Several long-distance trains to run on diverted routes

A number of long-distance trains will be diverted on specific dates to facilitate engineering and maintenance activities.

Train No. 16352 Nagercoil-Lokmanya Tilak Express will operate via Madurai, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi and Tiruchchirappalli on multiple dates between June 11 and July 5, bypassing Dindigul. Additional stoppages will be provided at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikkudi and Pudukkottai.

Train No. 12666 Kanniyakumari-Howrah Superfast Express, running on June 13, 20 and 27 as well as July 4, will be diverted through the same route, skipping Kodaikanal Road and Dindigul while receiving extra halts at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikkudi and Pudukkottai.

The Guruvayur Express (Train No. 16128) will be diverted from June 7 to July 6, except on June 16, 23 and 30. The train will run via Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi and Tiruchchirappalli, bypassing Madurai, Sholavandan, Kodaikanal Road, Dindigul and Manapparai. Additional stops will be introduced at Aruppukkottai, Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikkudi and Pudukkottai.

Kanniyakumari-Hyderabad Express (Train No. 17170) will also operate on a diverted route on June 12, 19 and 26 and July 3, skipping Kodaikanal Road and Dindigul while stopping at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikkudi and Pudukkottai.

Meanwhile, Train No. 16354 Nagercoil-Kacheguda Express will be diverted via Dindigul and Karur on June 6, 13 and 20, bypassing Tiruchchirappalli. An additional halt has been provided at Karur.

Train No. 17616 Tuticorin-Kacheguda Express, scheduled on June 10, will run through Virudunagar, Manamadurai, Karaikkudi and Tiruchchirappalli, skipping Madurai and Dindigul. Additional stoppages will be available at Manamadurai, Sivaganga, Karaikkudi and Pudukkottai.

Train No. 22631 Madurai-Bikaner Anuvrat Superfast Express, departing on June 18, will also be diverted via Manamadurai and Karaikkudi, bypassing Dindigul. Extra stoppages will be provided at Manamadurai and Karaikkudi.

Southern Railway said the temporary changes are being implemented to facilitate essential infrastructure upkeep and ensure safe train operations across the division.