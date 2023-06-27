PM Modi to flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains today – Know routes and other details

India is set to get its five Vande Bharat Express trains today. The indigenous semi-high speed trains will be introduced on various routes across the country. These new age trains will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Rani Kamlapati Railway (Bhopal) station.

The new blue and white colour trains have been allotted for West Central Railway (WCR), East Central Railway (ECR), South Western Railway (SWR), and Konkan Railway zone. These trains will connect different cities across Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Goa and Maharashtra.

Vande Bharat Express train for Madhya Pradesh:-

Indian Railways has allotted two semi-high speed trains for Madhya Pradesh. This is going to be the second and third new age trains for the state. The train will ply on Rani Kamlapati-Jabalpur and Rani Kamlapati-Indore route.

Vande Bharat Express train for Bihar and Jharkhand:-

This is the first blue and white colour for both the states. The new train will connect two state capitals. It will reduce the travel time between the two cities too. The train would be operated and maintained by East Central Railway (ECR) zone.

Vande Bharat Express for Karnataka:-

Karnataka will get another Vande Bharat Express train today. The train will operate between KSR Bengaluru and Dharwad. This is the second blue and white colour train for the southern state. Earlier, the national transporter had launched such trains on the Coimbatore-Chennai route.

Vande Bharat Express for Goa and Maharashtra:-

This is the first ultra modern train for Goa and fifth for Maharashtra. The train will connect Madgaon and Mumbai (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus). Earlier, the train was scheduled to be launched on June 3, however, the inauguration event was cancelled following the deadliest triple train accident at Odisha’s Balasore.