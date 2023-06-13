scorecardresearch
Planning Vaishno Devi visit? Indian Railways’ Bharat Gaurav Tourist train is set to fulfill your desire

The national transporter is providing 33 per cent (approx) for promotion of rail tourism under Bharat Gaurav Train scheme.  

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The price of this rail tour package starts at Rs 13,680 per passenger for Economy Class.

Indian Railways is set to operate Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist  train for upcoming Vaishno Devi Haridwar tour package. The seven nights and eight days divine tour will commence on June 25, 2023 from Kolkata railway station. It will conclude on July 02, 2023 at Kolkata railway station. 

During its journey, the boarding and deboarding of passengers is available at a few selected stations. These are – Kolkata, Kharagpur Jn, Tata, Muri, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Chandrapur, Gomoh Jn, Hazaribagh Road, Koderma, Gaya, Dehri On Sone, Sasaram, and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn.

List of places to visit:-

The passengers will be able to visit the following tourist places. These are:

Katra – Vaishno Devi Temple
Rishikesh – Ram jhula, Laxman jhula, Triveni Ghat.
Haridwar – Bharat Mata devi temple, Har ki Pauri for Ganga Aarti.

Seats:-

A total of 790 passengers will be accommodated on this tourist train. The train has three types of class – Economy (580), Standard (150), and Comfort (60).

Fare:- 

The price of this rail tour package starts at Rs 13,680 per passenger for Economy Class. The fare for Standard and Comfort classes are Rs 21890 and Rs 23990 per passenger respectively. 

The Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train launch is in line with the Government of India initiatives “Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat” and “Dekho Apna Desh” to promote domestic tourism. The national transporter is providing 33 per cent (approx) for promotion of rail tourism under Bharat Gaurav Train scheme.  

The rail tour package includes all travel facilities such as meals, travel insurance, presence of tour managers, accomodation facility and Security on train. 

How to book a ticket:-

The ticket can be booked by visiting the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation website at https://www.irctctourism.com. In case of any problem, one can dial 8595904082 or 8595904077. The railways will confirm the seating arrangement one week before the departure of the train. 

First published on: 13-06-2023 at 07:00 IST

