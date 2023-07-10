Northern Railways cancels 17 trains, diverts 12 as heavy rain lash North India – Details here

Incessant rain lashed several parts of northern India, disrupting normal life over the weekend and resulting in the cancellation of over 17 trains. The Northern Railways on Sunday (July 9) announced that it has cancelled around 17 trains and diverted around 12 others due to heavy rains.

According to a statement issued by the Northern Railways, the traffic has been suspended at four locations due to waterlogging owing to heavy downpours. The sections where the traffic has been suspended are – between Kiratpur Sahib and Bharatgarh, between Nangal Dam and Anandpur Sahib and between Noganwan (Ambala)-New Morinda.

While making the announcement, CPRO Northern Railway Deepak Kumar informed that a strict watch is being kept to run trains from the Delhi area safely because of incessant rains. “Eight pumps are being run at the Delhi-Sabzi Mandi area and the station’s trainable area to pump water out of tracks. Trains running in the Delhi area are still normal,” Kumar said.

17 trains cancelled, 12 diverted

The cancelled trains include Chandigarh Intercity Express, Amritsar Super Fast Express, Firozpur Cantt Express, and Chandigarh to Amritsar Junction Express. The diverted trains include Amritsar Express, Mumbai Central to Amritsar Express, and Daulatpur Chowk Express.

Torrential rains wreak havoc in north India

Heavy rains pounded several parts of north India over the weekend with 18 people killed in landslides and other rain-related incidents. Meanwhile, most rivers, including the Yamuna in Delhi, were in spate in the northern states.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the national capital received the highest single-day rainfall in over 40 years, inundating roads and underpasses. Rainwater also entered shops and houses in some areas of the Capital city.

(With agency inputs)