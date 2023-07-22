scorecardresearch
Indian Railways to implement Kavach on two busiest routes in the country – Know status and cost here

The national transporter has spent an amount of Rs 351.91 crores so far for the implementation of this anti-collision device.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
ensures better control over train speed and helps prevent potential accidents.

Indian Railways has awarded tenders for implementation of Kavach, an indigenously developed Automatic Train Protection (ATP) system, for the two of the busiest routes in the country. The tenders have been awarded for Delhi–Mumbai and Delhi–Howrah corridors.

Status of Kavach implementation:-

Presently, the work is in progress on both the routes i.e. Delhi-Mumbai (1384 route kms) and Delhi-Howrah (1447 route kms). The railways is also preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR). In addition, a detailed estimate for another 6000 Route Km is being prepared.

Installation of Kavach implementation:-

Kavach has been installed on 1465 Route km and 121 locomotives (including Electric Multiple Unit rakes) on the South Central Railway (SCR) zone.

Cost of implementation of Kavach:-

The national transporter has spent an amount of Rs 351.91 crores so far for the implementation of this anti-collision device. The cost for provision of Track side including Station equipment of Kavach is Rs 50 Lakhs per Km (approximately), while the cost for provision of Kavach equipment on loco is around Rs 70 lakh per loco.

What is a Kavach?

To enhance the safe operations of trains, the Railway Board on March 23, 2022 announced the development of an indigenous Automatic Train Protection (ATP) System called ‘Kavach’. It ensures better control over train speed and helps prevent potential accidents.

How does the Kavach system work?

The Kavach is a highly technology intensive system. It requires safety certification of the highest order. It aids the loco pilot in trains running within specified speed limits by automatic application of brakes in case Loco Pilot fails to do so and also helps the train safely run during inclement weather. 

First field trials of Kavach

The railways started the first field trials in February 2016 on a passenger train. Based on the experience gained and Independent Safety Assessment of the system by a 3rd party (Independent Safety Assessor: ISA), three firms were approved in 2018-19, for supply of Kavach. Subsequently Kavach was adopted as a National ATP system in July 2020.

Vendors for Kavach implementation:-

Currently, the railways have approved three Indian OEMs for Kavach implementation. The efforts are on to develop more vendors to raise the capacity to increase the implementation of this new system.

First published on: 22-07-2023 at 08:27 IST

