Good news for rail passengers! Indian Railways to introduce Vande Bharat Express on THIS route

Good news for travellers! Indian Railways is expected to launch another Vande Bharat Express soon. This new semi-high speed train will operate between Ranchi and Patna, and thereby, this is going to be the first blue and white colour train for Jharkhand and Bihar. This will also be the second new age train for the South Eastern Railway (SER) zone.

Speaking to FinancialExpress.com, Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, CPRO, South Eastern Railway said, “the work for introducing Vande Bharat is going on in several routes.”

Routes of Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express:-

The route of Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express has not yet been finalized. “Details of routes have not been finalised,” CPRO, SER told financialexpress.com. However, it is likely that the train would ply between Ranchi and Patna via Gaya.

Distance and Travel Time for Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express:-

The new Vande Bharat Express is likely to cover a distance of more than 410 km in less than six hours. At present, the fastest train between the two state capitals is 12365/12366 Ranchi-Patna-Ranchi Jan Shatabdi Express. The Jan Shatabdi Express covers the same distance in 07:55 hrs.

Fare of Bihar’s first Vande Bharat Express:-

The fare of Bihar and Jharkhand’s first Vande Bharat Express will be higher than the fare of AC Chair Car class of Jan Shatabdi Express. The fare of AC Chair Car in Jan Shatabdi Express between Ranchi and Patna is Rs 650.

Frequency and stoppages of Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express:-

The new semi-high speed train for Ranchi and Patna is likely to operate six days a week. During its journey between the two cities, the Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express is likely to halt at a few selected major stations such as – Gaya, Koderma, HazariBagh Road, Parasnath, and Bokaro Steel City.

Last month, the national transporter introduced semi-high speed trains on four different routes. These are: Secunderabad-Tirupati, Chennai-Coimbatore, Ajmer-Delhi Cantt, and Thiruvananthapuram-Kasargod Vande Bharat Express.