Good news! Indian Railways to introduce new Vande Bharat Express on THIS route, trial run to begin soon

This is going to be the first Vande Bharat Express train for Jharkhand and Bihar. The train will connect two state capitals.

Written by Anish Mondal
New Delhi
The trial run of this new ultra modern train will begin on June 12, 2023, in presence of senior railway officials.

Good news for rail commuters! Indian Railways is set to introduce another Vande Bharat Express across its network. This new semi-high speed train will run between Ranchi and Patna. This is going to be the first blue and white colour train for Jharkhand and Bihar. The train will be operated and maintained by the East Central Railway (ECR) zone.

The new age train is likely to be flagged off by the Prime Minister later this month. However, the scheduled date and time of its launch is not yet known. 

Trial run of Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express:-

The trial run of this new ultra modern train will begin on June 12, 2023, in presence of senior railway officials. The zonal railway authorities will hold multiple trials before the final run of the train. On Monday, the train will depart from Patna railway station at 06.55 hrs and will reach Ranchi at 13:00 hrs. After a brief halt, the train will again leave for Patna at 14:20 hrs and arrive at the destination at 20:25 hrs. 

Routes and Frequency of Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express:-

The Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express will operate via Gaya. The train is expected to run six days a week. 

Distance and Travel time of Ranchi-Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express:- 

The Ranchi-Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express will reduce the travel time between the two capitals. The commuters can travel a distance of more than 410 km in less than six hours. Currently, the fastest train between the two state capitals is 12365/12366 Ranchi-Patna-Ranchi Jan Shatabdi Express. The Jan Shatabdi Express covers the same distance in 07:55 hrs.

Stoppage of Patna-Ranchi-Patna Vande Bharat Express:- 

During its journey between the two state capitals, the new semi-high speed train will halt at Gaya and Barkakana stations. However, the list of stoppages will be released after final approval from the Railway Board. 

First published on: 11-06-2023 at 10:42 IST

