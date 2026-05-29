OpenAI is sharpening its focus on India as it looks to move beyond consumer adoption and drive enterprise use of artificial intelligence, positioning the country as a key market in its next phase of growth.

“India is one of our second largest ChatGPT user market. And now we’re transitioning that a lot into enterprise use cases. India is really shaping the AI adoption story broadly being driven by access,” Pragya Misra, head of strategy & global affairs for India at OpenAI said during her address at Mumbai Tech Week.

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While initial growth was driven by consumer use cases, OpenAI said the focus is now shifting towards enterprises, developers and startups deploying AI at scale. The company launched OpenAI Frontier, an enterprise offering built around data and context management, agentic runtimes, and governance tools, which it said would help organisations integrate AI into everyday workflows and unlock greater business value.

A key enabler of this next phase, according to OpenAI, will be falling costs. The company said improvements in token efficiency and declining costs of training and serving models are making advanced AI more accessible to enterprises and startups. It noted that affordability is particularly important in markets such as India, where cost remains a critical factor in driving technology adoption at scale.

Looking ahead, OpenAI said the industry is moving beyond AI systems that merely answer questions. The next stage, it said, will be defined by reasoning models and autonomous agents capable of carrying out tasks and workflows on behalf of users. The company described AI’s evolution as a progression from chatbot to tool and eventually to teammate, with future systems expected to handle increasingly complex personal and business processes with minimal human intervention.