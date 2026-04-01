ITC has acquired control of Sproutlife Foods, the parent company of the Yoga Bar brand, making it a subsidiary effective 1 April 2026, according to an exchange filing. The company said it now has the right to nominate a majority of directors on Sproutlife’s board, in line with a shareholders’ agreement executed earlier.

ITC stake in Sproutlife

ITC currently holds about a 47.5% stake in Sproutlife on a fully diluted basis. However, the ability to appoint a majority of board members gives it control over the company, thereby classifying Sproutlife as a subsidiary under the Companies Act, the company said.

The acquisition does not involve any new consideration and is not classified as a related party transaction, as per the filing.

Bet on future-ready foods portfolio

ITC said the move is aligned with its strategy to strengthen its presence in the food segment, particularly in emerging and innovative categories.

As per the filing, Sproutlife operates in the new-age food products space and is best known for its Yoga Bar brand, which has built a strong digital-first presence across direct-to-consumer channels and e-commerce platforms, while also expanding offline distribution.

Fast-growing D2C food brand

Founded in 2015, Sproutlife has seen rapid growth in recent years. The company reported revenue of Rs 200 crore in FY25, up from Rs 108 crore in FY24 and Rs 88 crore in FY23, according to ITC’s disclosure.

ITC said no regulatory approvals were required for the transaction, and the change in control became effective immediately from 1 April.