Brokerages indicated that TCS’s margin performance in Q4 remained protective rather than showing any sharp expansion. EBIT margin rose about 10 basis points sequentially to around 25.3%, supported by better realisations and currency movement. However, these gains were largely offset by higher spending.

“Tailwinds from realisation improvement (+40 basis points) and forex (+110bp) were partly offset by higher external consultant costs (-40bp), investments in talent & platform integration (-40bp), GTM & ecosystem partnerships (-50bp) and integration-related investments (-10bp). TCS reinvested some tailwinds back into bolstering capabilities and growth engines,” analysts

Ecosystem Growth

Analysts also flagged that currency benefits may not sustain, while wage hikes from April could pressure margins in the near term even as rupee depreciation is likely to support margins in the near term.

TCS said it rolled out wage hike effective April 1 covering all employees.

“This is likely to impact margins by 150–200bps QoQ in Q1FY27 and an incremental headwind in FY27 vs. FY26 (as a wage hike was rolled out in September 25 covering 80% of its employees),” analysts from ICICI Securities said.

On earnings, the quarter was seen as largely in line. Profit growth remained modest, supported by stable margins and steady revenue. Full-year earnings growth was moderate despite margin improvement while cash conversion remained strong. Brokerages described overall earnings visibility as stable, without any material upgrade to growth expectations.

Operationally, deal wins remained strong. Total contract value stood at $12 billion in Q4, with a healthy book-to-bill ratio with growth led by energy, consumer and select regional markets. BFSI and some geographies remained soft. On a full fiscal basis , FY26 deal bookings saw modest growth of 3.6% YoY, despite five mega deals (versus two in FY25), experts noted.

Brokerages highlighted improving trends across client segments and continued traction in international markets.

“TCS’s AI business has reached $2.3 billion annualised revenue, driven by accelerated deployment of AI solutions across industries, strong deal momentum across new services and digital and cloud modernisation,” Nuvama analysts noted.

Brokerages also pointed to a broader shift underway. This includes higher focus on AI-led services, partnerships and infrastructure investments. The emphasis remains on long-term transformation deals and capability expansion.

“Sector rerating is unlikely to happen if concerns over the impact of Gen AI continues.

Geopolitical Risks

Middle East crisis to be monitored – geopolitical impact has been restricted to Middle East and to some extent to travel and transportation industry,” analysts from JM Financial said.

Experts added that trends in AI-led productivity will continue to be in focus as IT firms target greater productivity and expansion in scope of business at the same time.

“Cutbacks in AI-led discretionary spending and AI-led deflationary impact on revenue intensifying in FY27,” ICICI Securities said describing the key risks for the quarters ahead.