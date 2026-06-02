Global leadership advisory firm FulcrumQ is entering India with a model aimed at helping companies execute large strategic pivots, betting that AI disruption, global expansion plans and shifting business models are forcing firms to rethink how talent is deployed across organisations.

The New York-headquartered firm positions itself between traditional strategy consultants and executive search firms, arguing that companies often fail not because of weak strategies, but because they do not identify which roles and teams are critical to executing those strategies quickly.

“We help businesses move their strategy faster,” co-founder Shefali Vaidya said in an interaction, describing India as the “mother of pivots” because of the pace at which companies are being forced to adapt to changing technologies, evolving consumer markets and competitive pressures.

FulcrumQ emerged from its founders’ work with Unilever, where they developed “talent-to-value” frameworks to help companies execute strategic pivots more effectively.

Beyond Succession Planning

The firm said it typically works with companies after a new strategy has already been formulated, helping identify “critical roles” that can disproportionately influence execution outcomes. It focuses less on succession planning or traditional talent management and more on aligning decision-making authority, budgets and organisational structures around high-impact roles.

Academy-Led Model

The company is also bringing an academy-led model to India, under which organisations can train internal teams in its proprietary “talent-to-value” methodology instead of relying indefinitely on external consultants.

According to the firm, large companies increasingly want to build in-house capabilities and reduce long-term dependence on third-party advisers. FulcrumQ said private equity companies are expected to remain a major growth driver globally and in India, particularly as investors seek faster execution at portfolio companies.

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The firm said private equity could account for 30–40 % of its global business, especially among mid-market funds looking to accelerate growth and operational transformation. FulcrumQ is also exploring flexible compensation structures for startups and founder-led businesses, where advisory fees could be linked partly to future upside rather than fixed retainers alone.