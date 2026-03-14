The fifth edition of the Express Awards for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) will be held in Mumbai this evening (March 14), recognising women entrepreneurs who have built successful businesses while contributing to India’s evolving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

An initiative of The Financial Express in partnership with FICCI Ladies Organisation (FICCI-FLO), the awards aim to honour women leaders who have demonstrated vision, resilience and impact through their enterprises. Over the years, the platform has emerged as a credible forum celebrating women who are shaping India Inc with innovation and purpose.

The awards have attracted significant interest from across industries since their launch, highlighting the growing presence of women in leadership roles across sectors. The event also seeks to spotlight entrepreneurial journeys that reflect determination, creativity and the ability to overcome barriers in traditionally male-dominated spaces.

The winners for this year’s edition were selected by a jury chaired by Deepak Parekh. Other members of the jury include Zia Mody, Mallika Srinivasan, Preetha Reddy and Anjali Bansal.

The jury evaluated nominations from across sectors, selecting entrepreneurs whose businesses demonstrate growth, innovation and broader impact.

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