Ashiana Housing acquired 28.55 acres in Pune on Friday for a senior living project, marking its largest land deal for developing such a venture. The project, located in Vadgaon, Maval taluka in Pune district, is expected to have a sales potential of Rs 1,800 crore, with a saleable area of 20 lakh square feet.

Additionally, the company recently purchased 8.83 acres in Raigad, Maharashtra, for another senior living project. Currently, Ashiana operates nine senior living projects across the country and has delivered a total of 3,051 units in this sector.

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From Raigad to Maval

Ankur Gupta, the joint managing director of Ashiana Housing, stated that by the end of 2025, there were 22,000 units available nationwide in the senior living sector. The market for senior living in India is projected to reach Rs 50,000 crore by 2030, with demand expected to rise to two million units. Ashiana’s ongoing projects include three in Bhivadi, three in Chennai, two in Pune, and one in Jaipur.

Market Momentum

“Most seniors prefer independent living that combines autonomy with opportunities for social interaction. There is a shift in mindset where life after retirement is being reimagined, leading to an increased interest in active living communities,” Gupta said. He also noted that the sector is expected to maintain strong growth momentum through 2026.

According to the JLL Institutional Investment Report 2025, institutional investments have hit the $10 billion in 2025.