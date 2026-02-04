Apple is setting up a new Education Hub in Bengaluru to expand training and skill-building for people working at its supplier facilities in India. The company said that the centre described as a first-of-its-kind hub in India, will start offering courses from March. The initiative is also a broader push to bring more learning opportunities to supplier employees across the country.

What is the Apple education hub in Bengaluru?

As per Apple, the Bengaluru hub is being launched in tie up with the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE). Apple stated that the facility will act as a common space where trainers and students can learn directly from educators who have expertise in digital education. The initial focus will be on digital literacy and swift coding for beginners, Apple highlighted.

A crucial element of this hub is the “train-the -trainer” model. Apple Newsroom mentioned that MAHE faculty will teach Apple supplier trainers these curricula first and those trainers will then organise larger sessions for employers at their own facilities. It will help in reaching more people across Apple’s supplier network.

List of areas Apple will be offering the courses

Digital literacy

Robotics

Smart manufacturing

Swift Coding

Automation technology

What will the employees get to learn?

Apple said it is also expanding development courses across more than 25 supplier sites in India. Beginning with Tata Electronics, the new curriculum will teach skills like digital literacy, robotics, Swift coding, smart manufacturing, and automation technology.

Sarah Chandler, Apple’s vice president of Environment and Supply Chain Innovation, mentioned that the firm wants to open new career options through these programmes. “We’re thrilled to expand our technical training courses in India, offering thousands of employees the opportunity to learn valuable skills and explore new paths for career development,” she stated.

Why is Apple expanding training in India?

Apple has related the initiative to its global $50 million Supplier Employee Development Fund. It has taken the new courses as the latest steps under that effort. The company also said that it already offers more than 75 courses for supplier employees in India.

MAHE Vice Chancellor Lt. Gen. Dr. MD Venkatesh mentioned that the collaboration is aimed at creating meaningful growth opportunities for supplier communities.

Apple also highlighted its robotics training programme that was introduced in India in December 2024 and stated that it plans to expand to more sites this year. Under this programme, factory educators are given training in robotics labs, after which they adapt the curriculum and teach at their respective facilities.