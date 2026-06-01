Realty firm Anant Raj Ltd has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Haryana government to invest Rs 20,000 crore in developing large-scale data centre infrastructure across the state.

The agreement was formalised during the launch of the ‘Make in Haryana Policy’ and other sector-specific initiatives organised by the Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Haryana.

Investment to strengthen Haryana’s digital infrastructure

The proposed investment is aimed at expanding data storage capacity, cloud computing services and digital connectivity infrastructure in Haryana, amid growing demand from businesses and technology firms.

According to the company, the planned investment is in addition to its existing and ongoing data centre expansion projects in the state.

“The proposed investment will support the development of state-of-the-art data centres and digital infrastructure, further strengthening Haryana’s position as a leading destination for technology-led investments and digital innovation,” Anaant Raj told PTI.

Company targets 307 MW data centre capacity by 2032

Anant Raj currently operates 28 MW of IT load across its data centre campuses in Manesar and Panchkula. The company is also expanding its footprint in Haryana through upcoming facilities in Manesar, Panchkula and Rai.

It has set a target of achieving a total data centre capacity of 307 MW by 2031-32, supported by a planned capital expenditure of around USD 2.1 billion.

The newly announced Rs 20,000 crore investment will be over and above these previously disclosed expansion plans, underscoring the company’s long-term focus on digital infrastructure development.

Agreement signed in presence of top Haryana leadership

The MoU was signed in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Industries & Commerce Minister Rao Narbir Singh during the state government’s investment outreach programme.

The initiative aligns with Haryana’s efforts to attract technology-driven investments and position itself as a key hub for data centres, cloud services and digital infrastructure.

Expansion plans extend beyond Haryana

Anant Raj has also been pursuing data centre investments in other states. In November last year, the company signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government for the development of new data centre facilities and an information technology park.

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Under that arrangement, Anant Raj Cloud Pvt Ltd (ARCPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Anant Raj Ltd, committed to invest around Rs 4,500 crore in two phases for the creation of advanced data centre infrastructure and cloud services.

The latest Haryana agreement further strengthens the company’s presence in India’s rapidly expanding data centre sector, which is witnessing increased demand driven by artificial intelligence, cloud adoption and digital transformation initiatives.