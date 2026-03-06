Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has announced the results of the first Express Entry draw for candidates in the Senior Managers with Canadian Work Experience category.

IRCC issued 250 invitations to apply (ITA) in a draw for candidates in the Senior Managers with Canadian Work Experience, to apply for permanent residence.

The date and time of the round of Senior managers with Canadian Work Experience, 2026-Version 1 category was March 5, 2026 and the Tie-breaking rule was August 19, 2025, at 15:10:18 UTC. The rank required to be invited to apply is 250 or above.

CRS score of the lowest-ranked candidate invited was 429. If more than one candidate has the lowest score, the cut-off is based on the date and time they submitted their Express Entry profiles.

To be eligible for the Senior Managers with Canadian Work Experience, you must have accumulated, within the past 3 years, at least 12 months of full-time work experience or an equal amount of part-time experience. This experience does not need to be continuous, but the experience earned should be in one of the specified occupations:

Senior managers – construction, transportation, production and utilities

Senior managers – trade, broadcasting and other services

Senior managers – health, education, social and community services and membership organizations

Senior managers – financial, communications and other business services

CRS score distribution of candidates in the pool as of March 1, 2026

The numbers in this table reflect the total number of people in the pool overall, a few days before an invitation round. The score distribution may change as people submit new profiles and other profiles expire.

The table numbers not in bold are a detailed breakdown of the bold number immediately above.