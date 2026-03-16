The State Department has reduced the fee for Americans to renounce their U.S. citizenship from $2,350 to $450, a cut of approximately 80%. This change follows years of legal challenges by groups advocating for Americans seeking to give up their citizenship, with the new rule published in the Federal Register.

The fee for renouncing U.S. citizenship was increased from $450 to $2,350 in 2015 to address rising administrative costs, driven by a surge in applications related to new tax reporting requirements for American expatriates.

According to the Federal Register notice dated March 13, 2026, the final rule adjusts the Schedule of Fees for Consular Services by reducing the fee for Administrative Processing of Request for Certificate of Loss of Nationality (CLN) of the United States from $2,350 to $450. This final rule is effective on April 13, 2026.

Some citizens who had already paid $2,350 for CLN services requested a refund of the $1,900 difference between the current fee and the proposed fee once the fee change is implemented. After careful consideration, the Department declines to offer a refund saying the Department’s rulemaking adequately demonstrated that a fee of $2,350 accurately reflected the cost of providing CLN services at the time it was implemented.

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Process To Renounce Citizenship

Processing a request for a Certificate of Loss of Nationality (CLN) is a multi-step process that begins with the U.S. citizen contacting a U.S. embassy or consulate to request the service. After the post provides information on the process of renouncing U.S. citizenship as well as its consequences, the U.S. citizen must then complete two separate interviews with a U.S. consular or diplomatic officer.

If the U.S. citizen wishes to proceed after the initial interview, he or she must take the oath of renunciation in person before a diplomatic or consular officer at the second interview.

After completing the oath, the individual’s CLN package, including a memorandum recommending approval or denial of the request for a CLN, is transmitted to the Department’s Office of American Citizen Services in the Directorate of Overseas Citizens Services for review and decision.

This review is necessary to determine whether the applicant’s burden of proof has been met and that a finding that the individual has voluntarily and intentionally renounced U.S. citizenship is warranted, and to ensure that the documentation of loss of nationality is correct. Once the review is complete, the post is notified electronically and, and then the post prepares the original documents for execution and issuance.