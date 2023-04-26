Planning to study abroad? 5 popular platforms to select the best university and scholarship

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs reports that 13,24,954 Indian students went abroad as of March 2022. The rising demand for customized learning is a key factor driving the global education consulting market growth.

A student’s future might significantly change by opting for studying abroad. Parents and students alike have a lot of questions about selecting the best country, university, scholarship, and—most importantly—accommodation.

However, post Covid, students have begun to re-evaluate their choices and are turning their attention to countries such as New Zealand, Germany, Netherlands and even Ireland as well. Finding the finest of everything to study abroad is a difficult undertaking, though. When applying for a scholarship or finding lodging in any place, we should be prepared with the best alternative in advance.

These companies are easing the process of studying abroad since they are aware of the gap and want to aid students.

iSchoolConnect Technologies

iSchoolConnect is India’s leading and most trusted overseas education consultant in the global higher education industry that leverages cutting-edge AI technology. While it takes 200+ hours for one student to cover the entire application cycle, iSchoolConnect brings this down to 24 hours.

Their scalable technology can sift through 4000+ universities & 300K+ programs to give profile-based recommendations. The other offerings, such as the Writing Mentor Tool and Video Interview Analyzer, help students receive instant feedback on college essays/SOPs and university and visa interview performance.

iSchoolConnect is the simple one-stop shop for all your higher education requirements. The Innovative EdTech platform helps you apply to universities around the globe and study abroad. As one of the best overseas education consultants in the world, iSchoolConnect supports students every step of the way, helping save both time and money. The company’s state of the art AI-platform can scan through a vast collation of documents, recommend programs, and even arrange mock interviews, all within a matter of seconds.

Study Group

Study Group is a leading provider of international education and a trusted strategic partner to over 50 universities around the world. Committed to a better world through education, we deliver high quality international education solutions that drive success for our partners and students – from outstanding teaching to innovative approaches to international recruitment and student support. Our digital learning platform, insendi, helps institutions deliver high-impact, transformational online and blended education using the most pedagogically powerful digital tools available.

Leverage Edu

Leverage Edu is India’s most trusted study abroad Ed-Tech platform providing full-stack services to students pursuing international education and careers. Headquartered in New Delhi, with offices in Hyderabad, Pune, and the recently launched European office in the UK, Leverage Edu offers specialized services along with various tech products such as Univalley- aimed at bringing together universities and students, Uniconnect- the World’s leading virtual education fair platform that helps 150+ universities connect with thousands of students, helping students apply in real-time and financial services.

Leap Scholar

Founded in 2019, Leap Scholar is South Asia’s largest overseas study abroad platform with products & services in overseas education. Leap Scholar has pioneered the ‘platform way’ of end-to-end services for students pursuing international education and careers and has a thriving community of 1M+ students. It aims to help build a network of bright Indian students looking for International education with a vision to assist future leaders in pursuing their international careers. It’s a one-stop solution for all the need to kick start a global education dream – from exam prep, and choosing the right university to help with application and financing counseling to lining up job interviews.

Yocket

Founded in 2015, Yocket is today the largest community-driven online platform for international education. They help students aspiring to study abroad by connecting them to the best universities in the world. To date, Yocket has helped more than 600,000 students plan their international education.

Yocket for Students: Yocket is the perfect place to start your research and understand the process of studying in countries such as the USA, Australia, Canada, Germany, Netherlands, and many more. Yocket uses data science and ML combined with the power of the user community to accurately match students to more than 50,000 courses and specializations from 1200 international universities. Further, there’s access to application deadlines and tools to track universities’ decisions, prepare for tests, or connect with alumni and university reps.

Yocket for University Representatives: Yocket is a great online platform to reach out to thousands of aspirants from India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Nigeria, and many more countries.

