JPMorgan Chase earnings report – Check date, time of first-quarter 2023 financial results

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) will host a conference call to review first-quarter 2023 financial results on Friday, April 14, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT). The results are scheduled to be released at approximately 7:00 a.m. (EDT). The live audio webcast and presentation slides will be available on http://www.jpmorganchase.com under Investor Relations, Events and Presentations.

The earnings results will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K, which will be available on the SEC website.

Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO, said this after announcing the Q4 2022 results in January 2023.

“JPMorgan Chase reported strong results in the fourth quarter as we earned $11.0 billion in net income, $34.5 billion in revenue and an ROTCE of 20%, while maintaining a fortress balance sheet and making all necessary investments. This robust earnings generation combined with the execution of our capital strategy allowed us to exceed our CET1 target of 13% one quarter early, and we have the ability to resume stock buybacks this quarter, as we deem appropriate. Looking further ahead, we still await details of the Basel III finalization package, but we will adapt to the new requirements as we have demonstrated.”

Dimon continued: “Our lines of business performed well in the quarter, and we continued to see momentum in our areas of strategic focus. In Consumer & Community Banking, debit and credit card sales were up 9%, while card loans were up 19% with total revolving balances now back to pre-pandemic levels. In the Corporate & Investment Bank, Markets revenue rose 7% as client activity remained strong in Fixed Income. Global Investment Banking fees were down significantly in a challenging environment, although we maintained our #1 ranking in 2022. Commercial Banking loans were up 14% on new loan originations and higher revolver utilization. And in Asset & Wealth Management, revenue increased 3% as higher net interest income more than offset the impact of lower market levels.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. will hold an Investor Day in New York City on Monday, May 22, 2023 with presentations given by members of executive management.