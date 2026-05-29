Pune Metro’s much-awaited Line 3 corridor connecting Hinjawadi and Shivajinagar is set to miss another launch deadline. The project is unlikely to begin passenger operations by the previously expected mid-June timeline, according to Pune Mirror.

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The delay marks yet another setback for the 23-km metro corridor, which has already seen multiple revisions to its expected opening schedule over the past several months.

Launch timeline pushed further as clearances remain pending

Officials associated with the project had earlier indicated that services on the first operational stretch could begin by mid-June. However, the launch is now expected to shift to July as mandatory regulatory approvals are still awaited.

The elevated metro corridor is being developed to improve connectivity between Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park in Hinjawadi and Shivajinagar, one of Pune’s busiest transit hubs, with the aim of reducing travel time for thousands of daily commuters.

First operational stretch largely ready for services

Authorities said most of the civil and system-related work on the initial phase has already been completed.

The first operational section between Maan and Ramnagar in Baner includes 12 stations and is expected to become the corridor’s first functional segment once approvals are received.

Project officials estimate that over 95 per cent of the construction work on this stretch has already been completed.

CMRS safety inspection yet to take place

Before commercial operations can begin, the metro corridor must receive clearance from the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), whose approval is mandatory for passenger services.

Officials said the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has sought the required inspection, which is expected to take place in the coming weeks.

Only after the safety inspection and final approvals are completed can the remaining trial procedures be concluded and an inauguration date announced.

Commuters continue waiting for Hinjawadi metro link

The repeated delays have disappointed many daily commuters travelling between Pune city and the Hinjawadi IT corridor, one of the region’s busiest employment hubs.

Once operational, the corridor is expected to significantly reduce congestion on the heavily crowded road stretch connecting Hinjawadi, Baner and central Pune.

For now, however, passengers may have to wait a little longer before Pune Metro Line 3 finally opens for public use.