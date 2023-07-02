PM Modi to lay foundation stones for Rs 3,000 cr projects in Varanasi, including modernisation of iconic Manikarnika Ghat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Varanasi, his parliamentary constituency, on July 17 to lay the foundation stones for various projects valued at approximately Rs 3,000 crore.

In preparation for the visit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently conducted a review meeting with senior officials to discuss the progress of development projects. During his visit, PM Modi is also expected to lay the foundation stone for the restoration and redevelopment of Manikarnika Ghat.

Focus on modernising Manikarnika Ghat

A spokesperson for the state government stated that there is a dedicated focus on modernising and enhancing accessibility to the crematorium at Manikarnika Ghat, which is considered one of the country’s iconic sites. The redevelopment work at Manikarnika Ghat will be funded through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund, according to the spokesperson.

The spokesperson further elaborated that the beautification of Manikarnika Kund, Ratneshwar Mahadev Temple, and other surrounding areas is also planned. Manikarnika Ghat is a significant destination for people from Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Purvanchal who come to perform the last rites of their loved ones.

In light of this, the Yogi government has proposed a comprehensive redevelopment plan for the ghat and the nearby heritage buildings and temples. The spokesperson shared that the buildings from Manikarnika Ghat to Tarakeshwar Temple will be developed in the Nagara architectural style, featuring three stories up to Tarakeshwar Mahadev Temple, and extending from Tarakeshwar Mahadev to Dattatreya Paduka (300 to 400 meters).

Dedicated plaza for wood sellers and more

The redevelopment and restoration of Manikarnika Ghat, along with the historical buildings and temples in the vicinity, is estimated to cost Rs 17.56 crore, according to an official from the company responsible for planning and designing the project.

Additionally, a government spokesperson mentioned plans for constructing a dedicated plaza for wood sellers, complete with storage facilities. They also outlined the development of a ramp for water transport to facilitate the transportation of wood to the ghat, along with the construction of public toilets, provision of drinking water, and other necessary amenities for the convenience of the public.