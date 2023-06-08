scorecardresearch
Mumbai Metro One, ferrying 4 lakh passengers every day, completes 9 years today

Metro One is the first public transport system of Mumbai that provides the comfort of air conditioned travel to Mumbaikars.

Metro One makes around 400 hundred trips carrying 4 lakh passengers every day.

Mumbai Metro One, city’s first metro that runs between Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar, completed its nine years of operation on June 8. Ferrying 4 lakh passengers every day, Metro One is the first public transport system of Mumbai that provides the comfort of air conditioned travel to Mumbaikars

The 11.40-km long service of Metro One, which was thrown open to public in 2014, now demands increased coaches in the Metro rakes. Earlier, the people of Mumbai were used to traveling in jam packed suburban trains for commuting in the city. 

“The AC local trains of Mumbai report glitches in their cooling system every other day. The reason cited is the coaches see more passengers than their capacity,” said Dhaval Shah, director of Lokhandwala Oshiwara citizen’s association, reported IE.

Metro has really saved travel time, but rush becomes huge during the peak time, said Karan Jotwani, a commuter who travels to his office daily. He added that there is a need for more coaches to augment the carrying capacity of the Metro, reported IE. 

Mumbai’s Metro One does have 16 trains. Its services are operational at a time gap of three and half minutes during the peak hours. Metro One makes around 400 hundred trips carrying 4 lakh passengers every day.  

First published on: 08-06-2023 at 11:34 IST

