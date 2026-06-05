Imagine starting your morning without getting stuck in traffic or waiting for long jams on Howrah Bridge, and instead travelling smoothly across the Hooghly River on an electric boat while watching the city wake up. This is the kind of future Kolkata may soon see, as plans for a Water Metro system begin to take shape.

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari recently announced that Kolkata will soon be connected through a Water Metro system, which would make it the 18th city in India to adopt this modern transport system.

Inspired by India’s first Water Metro System, Kochi Metro, the main focus of this project is to improve water transport and develop the infrastructure around rivers and waterways, making travel easier and more connected for people.

Kolkata: West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari says, "Kolkata will be connected through a Water Metro system, making it the 18th city in India to adopt this mode of transport. The previous government did not actively participate in several key projects of the Central Government. As a… pic.twitter.com/48mZLVroOd — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2026

Rs.22,700 Crore development plan for Water Metro

Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari has said that proposals worth around ₹22,700 crore are being prepared for the Kolkata Water Metro project, which will be implemented over the next five years.

These projects will mainly focus on improving coastal fishing infrastructure, developing islands, and carrying out other water and maritime development work.

In addition, around 44 new jetties are planned to be built. These will make water transport easier, better connected, and more convenient for passengers.

Kochi Metro – India’s First and Only Water Metro System

Currently, the Water Metro system is operational only in Kochi, Kerala, making it India’s first city to introduce this innovative transport model. The Kochi Water Metro began services in 2021 with the launch of its first boat, “Muziris,” as part of a fleet of battery-powered electric vessels manufactured by Cochin Shipyard Limited.

The system currently operates with 75+ e-boats across 15 routes, covering over 75 kilometres of waterways, improving last-mile connectivity and easing urban road congestion.

Road Congestion to be eased in Kolkata

The newly approved Kolkata Water Metro project will provide a fast, eco-friendly alternative to commuters in Kolkata and beyond. It will help reduce traffic congestion during peak office hours by providing an alternative public transport link across the Hooghly River

Better Connectivity in River Areas

Many areas of Kolkata and nearby regions located along the Hooghly River can benefit from better transport links. Water Metro services can provide faster and more reliable travel options for people living in riverside and island areas. This will help connect places that often have limited or slower road access.