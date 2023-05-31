scorecardresearch
Delhi Metro bumps into signal glitch, services delayed for over 2 hours on Magenta Line

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also tweeted to alert commuters regarding the same.

Written by PTI
The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi and Botanical Garden in Noida.

Services were delayed for over two hours on the Magenta Line of the Delhi Metro due to signalling issues on Wednesday, officials said.

The Magenta Line connects Janakpuri West in Delhi and Botanical Garden in Noida.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) also tweeted to alert commuters regarding the same.

“Magenta Line Update Delay in services from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden. Normal service on all other lines,” it tweeted around 8 am.

The DMRC, in a statement, said there was an “intermittent signaling issue” on the section between Terminal-1 IGI Airport and Sadar Bazar Cantonment Metro stations of the Magenta Line due to which trains were run at restricted speed between these two stations from 7:59 am to 10:30 am. This resulted into bunching of trains as they crossed this small section.

During this period, services were regulated as per a plan to minimise the delay and inconvenience to passengers, officials said.

Centralised announcements were made on frequent intervals at station premises and inside trains to inform the passengers. Announcement was made on the Blue Line as well to inform the passenger about the delay of services on the Magenta Line, they said.

Trains were also run in a short loop from Terminal-1 IGI Airport station towards Botanical Garden to accommodate passenger rush from 08:15 am to 10:30 am, the DMRC said.

Additional staff was deployed at some busy stations to ensure smooth passenger flow during the peak hours, officials said The signaling issue in the affected section was resolved at 10:30 am and train services are running normal on the entire Magenta Line, they said.

The DMRC also tweeted around 10:40 am that normal services on the corridor have resumed.

First published on: 31-05-2023 at 17:14 IST

