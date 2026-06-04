For daily commuters on the Bangalore Metro Yellow Line, the situation during peak hours has been quite difficult. Trains are often heavily crowded, and passengers regularly face long waiting times. Even routine travel to work, college, or back home has become stressful due to the rush.

To address this, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has announced the addition of two extra trains on the Yellow Line. This step is expected to improve service frequency and help reduce overcrowding during busy hours.

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Bangalore Metro Yellow Line: Revised schedule & timings

With the addition of two more trains, a total of 10 trainsets will now run daily on the Yellow Line.

From Monday to Friday, trains will run every 7 minutes during peak hours, instead of the earlier 9 minutes. During non-peak hours, the frequency has improved to every 10 minutes, compared to the previous 14 minutes. On Saturdays and Sundays, trains will run every 10 minutes throughout the day.

Planning a Journey after this update? Here’s the full route

The Bangalore Metro Yellow Line is a 19.143 km corridor connecting R.V. Road to Bommasandra. It passes through several important residential and commercial areas, improving connectivity across the city.

The train passes through several stations, including R.V. Road, Ragigudda, Jayadeva Hospital, BTM Layout, Central Silk Board, Bommanahalli, Hongasandra, Kudlu Gate, Singasandra, Hosa Road, Beratena Agrahara, Electronic City, Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara, Huskur Road, Hebbagodi, and Bommasandra.