Tech Mahindra has announced the highest ever total dividend along with its Q4 results. The company posted double-digit growth in its revenue and net profit, marked by high deal wins and scaling AI operations across the enterprise.

However, the share price of Tech Mahindra plunged more than 2% intra-day, in tandem with the sharp losses seen across the technology sector stocks.

Tech Mahindra: Announces final dividend

The company’s board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 36 per equity share of Rs 5 each. In October 2025, the company had declared an interim dividend of Rs 15 per share. With this, the dividend amount for FY26 stands at Rs 51

However, the dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders.

Commenting on the company’s financial performance, Rohit Anand, Chief Financial Officer, Tech Mahindra, said, “…We increased the dividend by over 13%, taking total dividends declared for the year to Rs 51 per share, our highest ever.”

Tech Mahindra: Dividend Record date

The record date for Tech Mahindra’s final dividend payout of the same has been fixed for Friday, July 3, 2026. This essentially means if you appear in the company’s record books on or before July 3, you will be eligible for the final dividend.

Eligible shareholders shall receive the final dividend before Friday, August 14, 2026, if declared at the annual general meeting. The company’s AGM has been scheduled for Friday, July 17.

Tech Mahindra: Q4 Financial Performance

The IT firm’s consolidated net profit for the reporting quarter stood at over Rs 1,353 crore, increasing 16% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 1,166 crore reported in Q4FY25. On a sequential basis, the company’s net profit rose by more than 20%.

For Q4FY26 Tech Mahindra’s consolidated revenue from operations was pegged at Rs 15,076 crore, rising by more than 12% YoY against Rs 13,384 crore reported in the same quarter last year, Sequentially, revenue growth was over 4%.

Tech Mahindra: Share price

The company’s stock ended Wednesday’s trade at Rs 1,462.8 down 2.5% from its previous close. Over the past five trading sessions, the company’s stock has declined by more than 2%, while over the past one month the stock has delivered a return of nearly 6%.

However, looking at the longer run, over the past six months the IT firm’s stock has been flat, while over the past year it has climbed by over 6%.

The stock has declined by 9% so far in 2026