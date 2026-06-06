Public sector company RailTel has bagged a Rs 41.3 crore work order from Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board. In an exchange filing, the company said that it has received the order to provide security-related ancillary services during the recruitment examination.

This is the second major order the company has received in a month. Earlier, RailTel had received a Rs 31 crore work order from Newspace India for the supply, installation, commissioning, operation & maintenance of the upgradation of the IT Infrastructure.

RailTel FY26 revenue and profit

During fiscal year 2025-26, RailTel reported 23 percent year-over-year revenue growth as the health order momentum continued throughout the year. The company posted a revenue of Rs 4,277 crore in FY26, compared to a revenue of Rs 3,477 crore in FY25.

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Furthermore, RailTel recorded a 15 percent profit growth during FY26. The company’s net profit grew to Rs 346 crore during FY26 from Rs 299 crore in the year before.

RailTel share price

RailTel’s stock closed at Rs 313 on Friday, about 0.43 percent lower in the intra-day trade. The company’s share price has declined by 1.1 percent in the last 5 trading days.

In the last one month, RailTel’s stock has declined by over 8 percent, and in the last one year period it has fallen by 29 percent.

About RailTel

RailTel, a “Navratna” Central Public Sector Enterprise is an ICT provider and one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country owning a Pan-India optic fiber network. The OFC network covers important towns & cities of the country and several rural areas.

RailTel was incorporated on September 26, 2000 with the aim of modernizing the existing telecom system for train control, operation, and safety and to generate additional revenues by creating nationwide broadband and multimedia network, laying optical fiber cable using the right of way along railway tracks. Presently, the optic fiber network of RailTel covers over 63000+ route kilometers across India. Our citywide access across the country is 21000+ kms.