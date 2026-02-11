French energy giant TotalEnergies has sold a 1.7% stake in Gautam Adani-led Adani Green Energy during the fourth quarter of CY25.

While no reason was disclosed by TotalEnergies for selling the AGEL stake, block deal data showed that TotalEnergies Renewables sold 2.86 crore equity shares of the Adani group company for Rs 2,778.09 crore. The transaction price was Rs 970 per share.

After the latest transaction, TotalEnergies’ holding in Adani Green Energy declined to 17.25% from 18.99%. TotalEnergies, through its two affiliates, TotalEnergies Solar Wind Indian Ocean and TotalEnergies Renewables Indian Ocean, owned stakes in the renewable energy firm of Adani Group.

Adani Green stake sale part of TotalEnergies’ $2.08 billion divestments

In its fourth quarter and full year 2025 earnings statement, TotalEnergies said the sale was part of the $2.08 billion raised in October–December 2025 from divestment.

The divestments included “the non-operated interest in the Bonga field in Nigeria, the partial sale of an interest in Block SK408 in Malaysia, the sale of 50% stakes in renewable portfolios in the United States and Greece, and the sale of a 1.7% stake in Adani Green Energy,” the firm said.



TotalEnergies, however, did not give details of the stake sold.



As per the block deals data, that the stake was sold on December 10 to 17 investors by TotalEnergies Renewables Indian Ocean, a subsidiary of TotalEnergies.

TotalEnergies entered Adani Green in 2021

TotalEnergies had acquired a minority interest in Adani Green Energy, in January 2021, as part of its strategy to enhance its development in renewables in India through direct access to a portfolio of assets.

TotalEnergies had also acquired 50% stake in 3 joint venture operating renewable assets.

Adani Green Energy share price

The share price of Adani Green Energy closed in green, up 1.60% on Wednesday. The stock has increased 7.04% in past six months.

