As Reliance Jio moves closer to a long-awaited public listing, investors are taking a fresh look at a telecom sector that appears markedly different from the one shaped by tariff wars, mounting debt and regulatory disputes over the past decade.

The reassessment comes amid a series of developments that have improved visibility on the sector’s long-term economics. The government’s recent relief package for Vodafone Idea, coupled with the Bombay High Court’s decision to strike down a long-running one-time spectrum charge dispute, has strengthened expectations that many of the legacy overhangs that weighed on telecom valuations are gradually easing.

Together with rising tariffs, improving average revenue per user (Arpu) and a more predictable spectrum auction framework, the changes are altering the investment case for the industry.

The Bombay High Court on Monday quashed the department of telecommunications’ 2012 decision to impose a one-time spectrum charge on holdings beyond 6.2 MHz from July 2008 onwards. The levy had resulted in industry-wide demands of about Rs 22,000 crore, with roughly Rs 12,000 crore relating to Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, which was then operating separately from Idea Cellular.

Other operators that faced demands included Aircel, Reliance Telecom, BSNL, MTNL and Tata Teleservices. While the matter is likely to be settled ultimately by the Supreme Court, analysts said the ruling adds to the perception that several long-standing regulatory disputes are moving towards resolution.

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The judgment follows recent government support for Vodafone Idea, including relief on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) liabilities and earlier conversion of statutory dues into equity. Those measures have reinforced confidence that policymakers remain committed to preserving a three-private-player market structure, which many analysts view as critical to sustaining pricing discipline and investment in networks.

“Many of the uncertainties that once weighed on the industry have eased. The AGR overhang has largely been resolved, and spectrum auctions have become regular,” Prashant Singhal, telecom and clients & industries leader at EY India, told FE.

The shift marks a sharp contrast with the disruption that followed Reliance Jio’s entry into the market in 2016. Years of aggressive competition compressed profitability, weakened balance sheets and triggered a wave of consolidation across the sector. What was once a crowded industry has now narrowed to three private operators — Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea — alongside state-owned BSNL.

The consolidation has also changed industry economics. Customer acquisition costs have declined as recharges, distribution and marketing activities increasingly move online. Analysts estimate that return on capital employed for leading operators has improved from single-digit levels to the mid-teens, while moderating spectrum payments and a more measured investment cycle are creating room for stronger cash generation.

Capital expenditure remains significant as operators continue to expand 5G coverage and upgrade networks. However, spending is no longer at the levels seen during the nationwide 4G rollout and the initial phase of 5G deployment. That has improved cash-flow visibility and shifted investor focus from subscriber growth alone to operating metrics, returns and free cash generation.

Competition, meanwhile, is evolving. Instead of competing primarily through tariffs or aggressive spectrum acquisitions, operators are increasingly focusing on network quality, customer experience, cybersecurity and enterprise services. Bharti Airtel’s recent Priority Push offering, which uses network slicing to prioritise postpaid customers, reflects that shift.

Enterprise connectivity, cloud services, data centres, home broadband and AI-linked infrastructure are emerging as the next growth areas for telecom companies. As demand for connectivity, computing power and digital services rises, operators are looking beyond traditional voice and data offerings to drive future growth.

For investors evaluating a potential Jio listing, the key question is no longer whether the telecom sector can withstand another cycle of tariff wars or regulatory shocks. Instead, the focus is increasingly on whether the industry has entered a phase where cash flows, returns and infrastructure-like characteristics drive valuations more than litigation, spectrum disputes and balance-sheet stress.