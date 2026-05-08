Quick commerce major Swiggy’s net loss narrowed to Rs 800 crore in the March quarter of FY26. The company had posted losses of Rs 1,081 crore in Q4 FY25 and Rs 1,065 crore in Q3 FY26.

Further, Swiggy’s revenue from operations grew 44.7% year over year during the quarter. The company posted a consolidated revenue of Rs 6,383 crore in Q4 FY26. Its revenue in the corresponding quarter last year was at Rs 4,410 crore.

On a quarterly basis, Swiggy’s revenue grew by just 3.8% against a revenue of Rs 6,148 crore in the December quarter of FY26.

Food delivery business highlights

Swiggy’s food delivery business’ Gross Order Value (GOV) growth accelerated to 22.6% YoY, to Rs 9,005 crore. Food delivery Monthly Transacting Users grew 21% YoY to reach 18.3 million.

“”Food delivery has grown at its strongest pace in nearly four years, crossing INR 1,000 Cr in annual adjusted EBITDA and defying scepticism around a sector slowdown, with meaningfully better margins than a year ago. Out of home continues to be a profitable and growing part of the business,” said Sriharsha Majety, MD & Group CEO, Swiggy.

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The segment’s adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 3.3% of GOV. Its Out of Home (OOH) GOV grew 43% YoY, delivering its first full year of profitability in FY26.

Instamart business highlights

Instamart posted 68.8% YoY GOV growth to Rs 7,881 crore. The company added seven dark stores in Q4, taking the total to 1,143 stores across 129 cities.

Instamart’s average order value grew 32.8% YoY to Rs 700, driven by a sustained non-grocery mix and larger basket sizes.

“In quick commerce, the next phase will be defined by anticipating consumer needs, not merely fulfilling them. Unit economics continue to improve quarter on quarter, and we remain on track for contribution margin breakeven in line with our guidance. The strong balance sheet gives us room to be disciplined and deliberate as we enter FY27.” CEO Majety said.