L&T bags large order for its Power Transmission & Distribution Business in Middle East

Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday said that its Power Transmission & Distribution Business has secured large orders in the range of Rs 2500 crore- Rs 5000 crore in the Middle East. In the United Arab Emirates, it said that the business has received an order to establish a 220kV gas insulated substation and associated transmission lines from a well-established service provider to the energy industry.

L&T further added that orders to establish 2 New 132kV substations have been received from a public services infrastructure company in Dubai and another order to build a 220kV overhead Transmission Line has been secured in the region.

Also, an order has been secured for turnkey construction of 4 new 132kV Substations in the Al Sabah Medical District, in Kuwait. The scope also includes associated control, protection, automation and communication systems and related civil & mechanical works, L&T said in a regulatory filing, adding that additional orders have been received in the ongoing jobs in Qatar and Saudi Arabia.

According to the company, the value of significant order is between Rs 1000 crore and Rs 2500 crore, large orders are worth Rs 2500 crore- Rs 5000 crore, major orders are in the range of Rs 5000 crore- Rs 7000 crore and mega orders are worth above Rs 7000 crore.

Earlier in July, L&T had posted its fiscal first quarter earnings with profit at Rs 2,493 crore, up 46.5 per cent in comparison to Rs 1702.07 crore during the corresponding quarter of last year. It posted revenue from operations at Rs 47,882.37, up 33.6 per cent from Rs 35,853.20 crore during the first quarter of FY23.