Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Wednesday said its business unit L&T Electronic Products & Systems (LTEPS), has entered into a strategic partnership with Israeli electric propulsion technology company EVR Motors, to jointly develop, manufacture and deploy next‑generation EV traction motors for the Indian market.

The collaboration brings together L&T’s deep engineering, systems integration and manufacturing expertise with EVR Motors’ breakthrough traction motor technology, the company said in a release.

LTEPS and EVR Motors will work closely to industrialise advanced traction motor solutions optimised for Indian operating conditions, including high efficiency, compact packaging and reduced reliance on rare‑earth materials.

The collaboration will cater to multiple vehicle segments — from two- and three-wheelers to passenger and commercial vehicles — supporting original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) meet evolving performance, cost and localisation requirements, it said.

The traction motors are proposed to be manufactured at LTEPS’s manufacturing plant in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Together with indigenously designed Motor Control Units, the traction motors will offer customers a complete EV drivetrain solution.

Prashant Jain, head – L&T Electronic Products & Systems, said: “This partnership reflects our commitment to developing indigenous, high‑performance solutions that support India’s clean mobility ambitions.

By combining advanced motor innovation with indigenous motor control unit, we bridge the gap between cutting‑edge technology and real‑world deployment across India’s EV landscape”.

Opher Doron, CEO – EVR Motors, said: “Our collaboration with LTEPS enables us to scale innovation responsibly — delivering traction motor solutions that are not only technologically superior, but also manufacturable, reliable and tailored for Indian mobility needs”.

Sajal Kishore, Managing Director – EVR India, said: “India’s electric mobility transformation requires system-level powertrain integration and deep localisation.

The collaboration between EVR Motors and L&T will enable next-generation electric powertrain solutions across mobility segments”.