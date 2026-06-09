HCLTech will launch an AI Innovation Zone in collaboration with Google Cloud at Santa Clara, California. The AI Innovation Zone will enable global enterprises to scale artificial intelligence(AI) applications across agentic, kinetic and physical AI.

The company said in its regulatory filing that the centre will provide a dedicated environment for businesses to design, build and deploy AI-powered workflows. It will also support robotics-led innovation and help enterprises develop industry-specific AI solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes.

Focus on scaling enterprise AI

The AI Innovation Zone is powered by Gemini Enterprise, Google’s AI platform. The initiative builds on the expanded partnership between HCLTech and Google Cloud announced in March this year.

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According to the company, the new facility combines Google Cloud’s AI capabilities with HCLTech’s expertise in AI-led and industry-specific solutions. The collaboration aims to support clients as they move towards becoming agentic enterprises, where AI systems can autonomously perform complex tasks and workflows.

Google Cloud sees shift from experimentation to adoption

Kevin Ichhpurani, President, Global Partner Ecosystem at Google Cloud, said enterprises are increasingly focusing on generating business value from AI rather than merely experimenting with the technology.

“Enterprise AI has moved rapidly from the experimentation phase to a focus on driving tangible business outcomes at scale,” said Ichhpurani.

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“By leveraging Gemini Enterprise within HCLTech’s new AI Innovation Zone, our mutual customers gain a dedicated environment to build, test, and deploy advanced workflows. This collaboration combines Google Cloud’s powerful AI infrastructure with HCLTech’s deep industry expertise, giving organizations the framework they need to seamlessly bridge the gap between initial innovation and enterprise-wide production and adoption,” he added.

HCLTech bets on agentic AI

Vijay Guntur, Chief Technology Officer and Head of Ecosystems at HCLTech, said the collaboration will help organisations operationalise AI at scale.

“HCLTech’s AI and industry expertise, combined with Google Cloud’s Gemini Enterprise, enables organizations to transition to agentic enterprises, where AI systems can execute autonomous, multi-step workflows at scale,” Guntur said.

“This collaboration reflects our focus on helping clients operationalize AI across agentic, kinetic and physical AI and drive measurable business outcomes,” he added.

About HCLTech

HCLTech share price

The share price of HCLTech is trading flat in the morning trade session today. The stock has declined 16% in past three months. On year-to-date (YTD) basis, HCLTech shares fell 30.27%.