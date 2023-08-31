‘Finally the loop is closed’, says Hindenburg on OCCRP’s fresh claims of ‘opaque’ funds invested in Adani stock

US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research reacted to the fresh claims by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) against the Adani Group, saying, “Finally, the loop is closed.” In a post on X (formerly, Twitter), Hindenburg Research said, “Finally, the loop is closed. The Financial Times and OCCRP report that offshore funds owning at least 13 per cent of the free float in multiple Adani stocks were secretly controlled by associates of Vinod Adani, masking the relationship with 2 sets of books.”

Exclusive documents obtained by OCCRP revealed that hundreds of millions of dollars were invested in publicly traded Adani stock by alleged business associates who have widely reported ties to the group’s majority shareholders, the Adani family. OCCRP has obtained documents including files from multiple tax havens, bank records, and internal Adani Group emails that shed light on the matter.