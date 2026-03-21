Indian pharma majors Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s, Glenmark, and Zydus Lifesciences on Saturday announced the launch of their generic versions of semaglutide injections, used for diabetes and weight management, following the molecule behind products such as Ozempic and Wegovy going off patent in India.

Slashing Costs

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries introduced its semaglutide injections in the Indian market under the brand names Noveltreat and Sematrinity. Noveltreat is priced between ₹900 and ₹2,000, while Sematrinity is priced from ₹75 to ₹1,300 per weekly therapy, depending on the dosage.

Noveltreat is indicated for chronic weight management and is available in five dosage strengths: 0.25 mg/0.5 mL, 0.5 mg/0.5 mL, 1 mg/0.5 mL, 1.7 mg/0.75 mL, and 2.4 mg/0.75 mL. Sematrinity is indicated for the treatment of adults with insufficiently controlled type 2 diabetes mellitus as an adjunct to diet and exercise, and is available in two dose strengths — 2 mg/1.5 mL and 4 mg/3 mL.

Kirti Ganorkar, managing director, Sun Pharma, stated that the company is offering a comprehensive range of Noveltreat and Sematrinity, making therapy more affordable for a broader patient community in India. He added that Sun Pharma is also introducing a patient support programme to assist patients throughout their treatment journey.

Innovation in Delivery

Zydus Lifesciences also announced the launch of its generic semaglutide injection under the brand names Semaglyn, Mashema, and Alterme. The average monthly cost of the treatment is approximately ₹2,200. The product will be available in a 15 mg/3 mL cartridge and manufactured at the company’s Biotech Park in Ahmedabad.

Zydus has introduced an innovative reusable pen device with a prefilled cartridge, for which it holds exclusive rights. Unlike existing treatment options that often require patients to purchase multiple single-dose pens while titrating dosage, the reusable multi-dose pen enables clinicians and patients to select and administer different dose strengths using a single device.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories also announced the launch of its injectable semaglutide, branded Obeda, for the management of type 2 diabetes in India. Obeda is available in 2 mg and 4 mg strengths and comes in a pre-filled, disposable pen designed for subcutaneous, once-weekly administration. Each pen delivers a minimum of four weekly doses. The monthly cost to patients will be ₹4,200 for both strengths, the company said.

Another domestic pharma major, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, has launched its generic semaglutide injection under the GLIPIQ brand for the management of type 2 diabetes mellitus. The expected weekly treatment cost with GLIPIQ vials ranges from ₹325 to ₹440. The company said this significantly lowers the cost barrier to “initiate therapy in India and establishing a more affordable entry point into this class of treatment”. In addition to vials, GLIPIQ is also available in a pre-filled pen format. Both presentations are offered in strengths of 2 mg/1.5 mL, 4 mg/3 mL, and 8 mg/3 mL.

In December last year, Danish pharma major Novo Nordisk launched its blockbuster type-2 diabetes injection Ozempic in India — globally popular for its weight-loss benefits — with costs ranging from ₹2,200 per week to a monthly cost of about ₹11,175, depending on the dose and stage of usage.

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Similarly, in March 2025, Eli Lilly and Company (India) launched Mounjaro, its medication for obesity and type 2 diabetes, in a single-dose vial presentation.

— With inputs from agencies