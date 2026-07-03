To transform ayurveda into a globally recognised, evidence-based healthcare system, the government’s top policy think tank, NITI Aayog, on Thursday made a slew of recommendations on regulation, research, trade, education and diplomacy to unlock a multi-billion-dollar global opportunity.

The recommendations come at a time when exports of ayush products have doubled to $2.16 billion in 2023 from $1.09 billion in 2014, although most ayurvedic products continue to be sold overseas as dietary supplements because of regulatory hurdles.

In its report, Strategic Roadmap for Making Ayurveda Global, NITI Aayog envisages ayurveda becoming an integral part of national health systems worldwide by 2047 through stronger scientific evidence, internationally aligned quality standards, wider recognition of practitioners, and a coordinated branding campaign.

The roadmap calls for India to shift from exporting low-value raw materials to high-value finished Ayurvedic products backed by global regulatory compliance, stability data, chemical fingerprinting and internationally accepted quality standards.

It recommended upgrading manufacturing standards to WHO-GMP equivalence, developing an export-focused ayurvedic pharmacopoeia and expanding Ayush Export Promotion Council into a specialised market intelligence and regulatory facilitation body.

To strengthen global acceptance, the report proposes creating a Global Ayurveda Register with World Health Organisation-aligned digital credentials, enabling professional mobility through mutual recognition agreements with countries and blocs such as G20, BRICS and ASEAN. It also recommended introducing Ayurveda electives in international medical schools and expanding the Ayush Chair initiative abroad.

The strategy focuses on scientific validation through multi-country clinical trials, annual global evidence and safety reports, real-world data registries, and targeted research on diseases where Ayurveda could offer therapeutic benefits. It also sought to modernise the Traditional Knowledge Digital Library and establish a patent watch mechanism to protect India’s traditional knowledge while encouraging innovation.

Medical value travel is another key pillar. The roadmap proposes developing international ayurveda treatment hubs beginning with Mauritius, creating ayurveda medical value travel zones in India, and introducing bundled ayush visa packages covering diagnosis, treatment and telemedicine follow-up. Insurance pilots in OECD countries are also proposed to improve reimbursement for ayurvedic treatment.

To build global visibility, the report recommends premium ayurveda experience centres at iconic locations such as Geneva, New York, London, Singapore and Tokyo, besides empowering Indian embassies as ayurveda information hubs.

The recommendations are backed by a phased implementation plan extending to 2047 under a high-level Mission Steering Group. The report notes that the North American Traditional Chinese Medicine market alone was valued at $69.3 billion in 2024, highlighting the scale of the global opportunity if Ayurveda can secure comparable regulatory acceptance and market integration.