Elder care platform Age Care Labs has secured ₹85 crore in Series B1 funding as part of its ongoing ₹250 crore Series B round. The round is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2027. Key investors in this round include Rainmatter by Zerodha, Shrem Group and Pegasus Finvest. The senior living sector in the country has attracted around Rs 3,500 crore in investments in the last couple of years.

Age Care Labs, founded by Saumyajit Roy and Neha Sinha, operates under the brands Emoha and Epoch Elder Care. Emoha provides senior care services at home, including geriatric care, emergency support, health monitoring, hospital accompaniment, and engagement. Epoch provides assisted living and specialised eldercare services, including dementia care, palliative care, recovery and rehabilitation, and long-term care. Age Care Labs is backed by investors including Lumis Partners, Rainmatter, Gruhas, KOIS Invest and other prominent family offices.

Scale of Operations

Saumyajit Roy, co-founder and CEO of Emoha, said they were serving around 3,00,000 seniors across 40 Tier I and II cities. They have six Epoch assisted living homes across Gurgaon and Pune with 200 rooms. The company has raised $ 29 million to date and follows an asset-light, technology-first model.

Shremoha Venture

Roy said they were now building a third senior living brand, Shreemoha, through a joint venture with the Shrem Group. Shremoha will be a premium senior independent living platform for seniors. The Shrem Group will bring its expertise in real estate, hospitality, infrastructure, and long-term capital and combine it with Emoha’s operational experience and geriatric depth in elder care. Roy said Shremoha is about building communities where seniors are not just cared for but are active, connected, and fully alive.

Age Care will be using the funds to expand specialised senior living facilities and remote health monitoring platforms. The funds are earmarked for scaling at-home care services and developing premium independent senior living communities and the new Shreemoha brand.