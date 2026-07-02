Pharmaceutical companies will now be rewarded for using superior packaging solutions or tweaking dosage forms of their medicines if they can convince the price regulator that such practices have a therapeutic value for patients. In addition, they can sell the same drug at different prices among bulk buyers like hospitals and retail consumers citing the different pack sizes required.

The government has introduced flexibility in determining the ceiling prices of “essential” drugs regulated under the Drug Prices Control Order (DPCO) 2013. Instead of notifying a single, uniform ceiling price for any “scheduled essential drug”, which are identified based on the active molecule, its specified standard dosage and strength—the price regulator will now factor in the specialised physical formats in which it is sold. The notified price caps could vary depending on the format and their efficacy for the patients.

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These regulatoruy relaxations have been introruced through a host of amendment to the Drug Prices Control Order, 2013.

Balancing Price Regulation

Additionally, drugmakers will have a new facility to reduce their “overcharging” liability by demonstrating to the price regulator that prices were corrected immediately after receiving notice from it, and stockists and distributors were informed. In such cases, the liability will be restricted to the extent of stocks actually sold, and not extend to all batches relased to the supply chain.

The latest amendment to Paragraph 11(3) of the DPCO, 2013 would benefit drugmakers who will be allowed to price and sell a single regulated medicine across various specialised formats if they can justify the therapeutic need, said an expert. “Manufacturers can now tailor their products for specific needs such as single-use unit doses designed to boost patient compliance, bulk packaging for hospitals, or liquid versions,” said an official at a leading pharma association.

According to industry sources, a drug manufacturer seeking a separate price for a scheduled product that deviates from the standard ceiling price has to submit an application with the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA). This request will first be evaluated by the NPPA’s multidisciplinary committee, which would determine whether the specific dosage form or packaging delivers a legitimate therapeutic advantage to justify a higher price cap compared to the current one. To fdetermine the new ceiling price, the NPPA will go by the formulas recommended earlier by a committee headed by noted statitician Pronab Sen.

Operational Hurdles

In effect, the government’s move ampunts to bringing back the cost estimations i in regulation of druig prices. In 2013, India shifted from a cost-based to a market-based pricing mechanism to regulate essential medicines. Instead of analysing complex manufacturing costs, the NPPA has since then notified price caps using the simple average of all brands of the medicines concerned holding at least a 1% market share. The regulator revises notified prices annually in line with the wholesale price index.

Prabhat Ranjan, senior director at Nexdigm said that the latest move reflects a more innovation-sensitive regulatory approach by acknowledging that meaningful product differentiation may warrant an independent pricing assessment rather than a uniform application of existing ceiling prices. “For companies, the amendment presents an opportunity to revisit product portfolios and evaluate whether differentiated formulations may now qualify for separate pricing,” he said.

As per the new notification, where companies can demonstrate that they promptly communicated price reductions to dealers, retailers and consumers, liability arising from overcharging would be restricted to the stock found to have been sold above the notified price by distributors or retailers, instead of exposing manufacturers to wider claims.

“Where existing manufacturer of scheduled formulation fails to adhere, such manufacturer shall be liable to deposit the overcharged amount over and above such price fixed and notified by the government, if any, along with interest thereon from the date of launch of the new drug, in addition to the penalty,” the government said.

The notification is part of a broader overhaul of the DPCO as it also simplifies the launch process for a new drug whose retail price has already been fixed by the NPPA. Such companies will no longer have to seek fresh price approval if they launch the same drug within 12 months of the original price fixation, even though the manufacturer will have to inform the regulator through a newly introduced form.