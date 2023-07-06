scorecardresearch
Maruti Suzuki Fronx exports begin

Showcased at Auto Expo 2023, Fronx stands out with its modern SUV design, spirited performance, and a tech-loaded premium persona.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Maruti Suzuki Fronx review (6)

Maruti Suzuki has initiated exports of its newly launched crossover, the Fronx. The first batch of 556 vehicles was shipped from Mundra, Mumbai and Pipavav Ports to destinations in Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “The newly launched Fronx is an important model in our portfolio, and we are confident that it will augment our ambitious export plans. Aligned to Government of India’s efforts towards Make in India, we are focussed to lead the export of cars manufactured in India.”

He added, “With support from our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan we have expanded our portfolio and are now exporting to more markets. The customers of Fronx in India can feel good that their much-loved vehicle will also become the choice of customers globally.”

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

First published on: 06-07-2023 at 18:07 IST

