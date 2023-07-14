iVOOMi targets over 250 service centres 150 dealerships by 2023 end

iVOOMi announced its rapid expansion plan of aiming for over 250 service centres and over 150 authorised dealerships across the country by the end of the financial year 2023-24. Apart from expanding in Southern India, the company has an extensive plan to mark its footprints in the Northern Indian market this year including states like Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh,and Bihar.

Presently, with a wide network of over 100 service centres across the country, the company further sets its sights on expanding its penetration to enhance its reach and provide exceptional services to its customers. These strategically located service centres will ensure that customers have easy access to reliable support, maintenance, and repair services for their iVOOMi vehicles.

As the company plans to further expand its authorised dealership network to over 150 locations by the end of FY2023, customers will have the opportunity to experience the latest iVOOMi products first-hand and benefit from the guidance and expertise of trained professionals.

Commenting on the same, Ashwin Bhandari, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), iVOOMi said,, “We are thrilled to embark on this exciting journey of expansion and growth. As a leading OEM, our primary focus has always been to deliver exceptional products and services to our valued customers. Our aim is to bring our cutting-edge products closer to our customers and ensure their utmost satisfaction by providing prompt and reliable service.”

“We always aim to be flexible and dedicated to adding positive value to our consumer’s life by providing sustainable and disrupted products and services. Safety, convenience & long life of the product are the key propositions we are focussing on for our Research and Development. We truly pride ourselves on being honest, realistic, and adaptive.” he further stated.

iVoomi offering 24×7 customer support

iVOOMi remains committed to continually improving its offerings and maintaining its position as an industry leader in the EV industry. It is substantiated by various factors such as the shortest turnaround time in the industry, easy and fastest repair, and regular services of the vehicle, 24X7 customer support for any queries.

Backed by its robust team for delivering 24-hour customer support, the company resolves customers’ queries within the shortest span of 3-4 hours. Moreover, with its widest network of dealers and service providers, the company also ensures an average time of 5 hours to complete the vehicle service.

The company also provides 100 percent satisfaction to its customers by fixing up the repairs that are done within 24-48 hrs. Having been acknowledged as one of the best Electric scooters with a removable battery, the brand iVOOMi has gained a significant share of voice across the Southern India market including states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala.