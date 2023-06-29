Honda Two-wheelers conducts road safety awareness campaign in Bengaluru

Re-emphasizing the need to build a culture of safe riding habits in India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) took forward its National Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Bengaluru.

Through this three-day camp at Jaigopal Garodia Rashtrothanna Vidya Kendra, Ramamurthy Nagar, Bengaluru, HMSI spread awareness on safe riding practices to more than 2,500 school students and staff members. HMSI’s road safety instructors utilised age-appropriate road safety learning programs to enhance the retention of road safety awareness among all.

Speaking on HMSI’s commitment towards building a collision-free India, Vinay Dhingra – Senior Director, HR, Admin, IT & Corporate Affairs, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “HMSI has been conducting Road safety awareness campaign to develop more responsible road users across the country. With this campaign, we aim to cultivate the right road safety habits amongst the new and upcoming riders as well as help them in understanding the importance of using the roads safely.”

HMSI’s National Road Safety Awareness program made learning fun yet scientific through:

1. Scientifically devise learning module: Honda’s skilled instructors set the foundation with theory sessions on road signs & markings, driver’s duties on the road, riding gear & posture explanation and safe riding etiquette.

2. Practical learning: A special training activity on Honda’s virtual riding simulator was executed for all to experience over 100 possible dangers on the road before actual riding.

3. Interactive session: Participants were given danger prediction training known as Kiken Yosoku Training (KYT) which helps in enhancing rider/driver’s sensitivity to danger and ensures safe driving behaviour on roads.

4. Honing riding skills: Students & school staff members who are already existing riders tested & honed their riding skills through slow riding activities and riding on narrow planks.

5. Learning in a fun way: To ensure that the young students could learn more about road safety, Honda also conducted fun educational activities like road safety games and quizzes daily.