scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Gary Gensler to use AI for financial surveillance

AI technologies are expected to monitor the financial sector

Written by FE Digital Currency
Gary Gensler is the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Chair
Gary Gensler is the United States Securities and Exchange Commission Chair

Gary Gensler, United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair, mentioned on September 12, 2023 in a Senate oversight hearing that his agency was currently using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies. AI technologies are expected to monitor the financial sector for signs of fraud and manipulation, stated Cointelegraph.

Sources revealed that Gensler gave a public speech before the National Press Club on July 17, 2023. He is believed to have mentioned the case for integrating AI technologies into the SEC’s surveillance scheme. However, the agency’s explicit use of the tech hadn’t been made public knowledge, Cointelegraph added.

“So, we already do. In some market surveillance and enforcement actions. To look for patterns in the market. … It’s one of the reasons why we’ve asked Congress for greater funding this year, in 2024, to help build up our technology budget for the emerging technologies,” Gensler explained.

Also Read
Also Read

It is believed that it’s unclear exactly what form of AI the agency is using. However, the SEC is expected to have filed many analysis reports on the use of AI and algorithmic trading by actors within financial markets, Cointelegraph concluded.

(With insights from Cointelegraph)

Follow us on TwitterFacebookLinkedIn

Get live Share Market updates, Stock Market Quotes, and the latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download the Financial Express App for the latest finance news.

First published on: 13-09-2023 at 18:20 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
Nifty 50

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Stock market quotes
stock market stats
bse sensex
tata steel share price
yes bank share price
Infosys share price
tata motors share price

Market Data
Market Data
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS