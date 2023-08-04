PM Modi to Attend BRICS Summit in South Africa: India Clarifies Stance on Expansion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to participate in the upcoming BRICS Summit in South Africa from August 22 to 24. Amid discussions on admitting new members to the five-nation grouping, India has clarified its position on expansion, dispelling rumors of opposition.



BRICS Summit: A Gateway to Expansion



The BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) Summit in South Africa is anticipated to be a platform for deliberating the inclusion of new members. Amid keen interest from countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Iran, Venezuela, Bolivia, Indonesia, and Kazakhstan, the summit will focus on discussing guiding principles, standards, criteria, and procedures for the expansion process.

India’s Position on Expansion Clarified



Contrary to baseless speculation, India is not opposed to the expansion of BRICS. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his acceptance to attend the summit in a telephonic conversation with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The Ministry of External Affairs affirmed India’s acceptance of the invitation, dispelling any doubts about India’s stance on the matter.



BRICS Strengthens with New Members



Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision not to attend the summit does not dampen the enthusiasm of other BRICS members for expansion. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov expressed confidence that the inclusion of new members would further strengthen the organization. This expansion is seen as a way to balance the perceived hegemony of the US-led West in global affairs.

BRICS’ Global Significance



The BRICS bloc represents five of the world’s largest developing countries, encompassing 41% of the global population, 24% of the global GDP, and 16% of global trade. The partnership between China and Russia in pushing for expansion highlights the bloc’s potential to become a significant player on the global stage.



India’s Reservation amidst Potential Expansion



While India is not against the idea of expansion, it has expressed reservations about accepting more members. The official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi at the weekly briefing on Thursday said: “We have seen some baseless speculation that India has reservations against the expansion. This is simply not true.”

India aims to foster internal discussions among BRICS members to establish guiding principles, standards, and criteria for the expansion process. India’s cautious approach seeks to ensure full consultation and consensus among existing members before welcoming new entrants.



India’s Role in the G20 Summit



Looking ahead, South Africa’s president expressed interest in attending the G20 summit hosted by India later in the year. As the current president of the G20 grouping, India is set to host a summit of world leaders in early September. This role further solidifies India’s position on the global stage.



The BRICS Summit in South Africa presents an opportune moment for discussing the expansion of the five-nation bloc. Amidst widespread interest from various countries, India has firmly clarified its position on the matter, quashing any rumors of opposition. With BRICS encompassing a significant portion of the world’s population, GDP, and trade, its potential expansion carries considerable implications for the global order. As India continues to play a pivotal role in international forums like the G20, its stance on BRICS expansion is likely to have a far-reaching impact on shaping global affairs.