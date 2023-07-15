India and France Forge Strategic Alliance for Indo-Pacific Stability and Innovation

India and France share a common vision for international peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific and beyond. Their commitment to a rules-based order has led to the adoption of a new Indo-Pacific Roadmap. This roadmap adopted at the end of talks between leaders of both countries aims to strengthen cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region and ensure equal and free access to global commons.

The two countries are dedicated to promoting prosperity and sustainability in the region through common development initiatives and upholding the rule of international law. And they seek to establish a balanced and stable order with respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, extending their cooperation to the Pacific with the involvement of French territories.

Trilateral Cooperation

Trilateral cooperation with like-minded partners, such as the United Arab Emirates and Australia, is a key pillar of India and France’s engagement in the Indo-Pacific region. They have launched dialogues and partnerships with these countries to enhance cooperation and address shared challenges.



India and France have also established the Indo-Pacific Triangular Cooperation (IPTDC) Fund, utilizing a unique model of Triangular Development Cooperation. This fund aims to support climate and SDG-focused innovations and start-ups from third countries in the Indo-Pacific. By scaling up green technologies in the region, this initiative provides viable and transparent funding alternatives to innovators. It also aligns with the India-EU Connectivity Partnership launched in 2021.

Fight Against Terrorism



In the fight against terrorism, India and France stand together and are committed to strengthening cooperation in all aspects. They focus on operational cooperation, multilateral action, countering online radicalization, and combating financing of terrorism. Initiatives such as the No Money for Terror (NMFT) and the Christchurch Call to Action play a significant role in eliminating terrorist and violent extremism content online.

Both countries are deepening their cooperation on internal security and combating transnational organized crime. This includes addressing human trafficking, financial crime, and environmental crime. They are formalizing cooperation between the National Security Guard (NSG) of India and the Groupe d’intervention de la Gendarmerie nationale (GIGN) of France through a Letter of Intent for Counterterrorism Cooperation. The effective use of technology by internal security agencies is a crucial area of collaboration.

New Technologies



Recognizing their roles as central start-up and innovation ecosystems in their respective regions, aim to enhance self-reliance through scientific cooperation, focusing on priority themes like space, digital technology, critical technologies, energy, ecological and urban transition, and health. According to the roadmap, strengthening scientific and technological cooperation tools such as the Indo-French Centre for the Promotion of Advanced Research (CEFIPRA) is a priority, along with collaboration on critical digital technologies like supercomputing, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and quantum technologies. The deployment of these technologies is also emphasized for addressing climate change and health-related challenges.



Through cooperation in various domains such as security, innovation, and technology, they aim to foster prosperity, sustainability, and address common challenges in the region and beyond.