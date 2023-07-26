Honoring Heroes: Commemorating the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas with Solemn Ceremonies

The Red Shield Division of the Indian Army paid tribute to the brave soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice during Operation Vijay in 1999, marking the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas. The division’s commemorative ceremonies in Manipur and Tripura brought together veterans, serving personnel, and civilians to honor the indomitable spirit of the Indian Armed Forces in reclaiming the treacherous heights of Kargil infiltrated by enemy forces.

The somber wreath-laying ceremonies held at the War Memorial in Leimakhong Military Station and Lance Naik Albert Ekka War Memorial in Agartala Military Station were heartwarming displays of gratitude and reverence. Officers and soldiers, led by the GOC and Deputy GOC, paid homage to the fallen heroes who laid down their lives for the motherland.

In addition to the solemn ceremonies, the Red Shield Division organized a 24-kilometer run as a tribute to the fallen heroes who fearlessly fought against the enemy during the Kargil War. This run symbolized the relentless spirit of the soldiers who safeguarded the nation’s integrity and values.

Kargil Vijay Diwas, celebrated annually on 26 July, commemorates India’s resounding victory in the 1999 Kargil War. The Red Shield Division, known for its exceptional valor and dedication, highlighted the importance of remembering and honoring the heroes who defended the nation in the face of adversity. The ceremonies emphasized the soldiers’ exemplary courage and unwavering determination in protecting the country’s sovereignty.

Chinar Corps, at the forefront of the Kargil War, also celebrated the 24th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas. The Corps led the battle, resulting in Pakistan Army’s complete retreat from the heights of Dras, Mushkoh, Kaksar, and Batalik.

The gallant warriors of the Kargil War were honored with four Param Vir Chakras, the nation’s highest gallantry award, and several other accolades. On this historic day, the Chinar Corps paid homage to the 527 soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice. The solemn ceremony at the War Memorial in Badami Bagh Cantonment, Srinagar, included narrations of the Kargil War’s courage and valour, prayers by religious teachers, and wreath-laying as proud remembrance of the heroic participants.

As the nation celebrates the 24th anniversary of this glorious victory, let us remember and salute the courage and sacrifice of the soldiers who fought at treacherous heights along the Line of Control. Their unwavering commitment and indomitable spirit continue to inspire and uphold the values of the Indian Armed Forces.