scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

FM Nirmala Sitharaman meets Saudi Arabia counterpart; global debt crisis, G20 agenda discussed

“H.E. Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and I discussed the #G20 agenda, and the progress made,” Aljadaan said in a tweet after the meeting held on the sidelines of the annual Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank here.

Written by PTI
Updated:
FM Nirmala sitharaman
FM Nirmala Sitharaman with her counterpart from Saudi Arabia Mohammed Aljadaan. (Photo source: Twitter/@nsitharamanoffc)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday had a meeting with her counterpart from Saudi Arabia Mohammed Aljadaan during which they discussed the global debt crisis and strengthening of the multilateral development banks, an Indian initiative under its G-20 presidency.

Also Read

“H.E. Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and I discussed the #G20 agenda, and the progress made,” Aljadaan said in a tweet after the meeting held on the sidelines of the annual Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank here.

Also Read

“Among other things, the two leaders discussed about the World Bank Evolution Roadmap and the Expert Group on Strengthening the Multilateral Development Banks constituted by the G20 India Presidency,” the finance ministry said in a tweet. They discussed global inflation issues, including spillover effects of measures taken, on the growth prospects of developing and low-income countries, besides the urgent need to tackle increasing global debt distress and improving the implementation of the Common Framework, the ministry said in its tweet.

Also Read

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 12-04-2023 at 10:30 IST

Stock Market