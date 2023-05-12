scorecardresearch
CDS awards unit citation to 3 tri-service units for exemplary performance

General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Defence Staff, conferred CDS Unit Citations award to the Strategic Forces Command, College of Defence Management, Secunderabad & 2 PARA (Special Forces) for their exemplary performance for the Year 2021-22 in a ceremony held in New Delhi on May 11.

Written by Express Defence
The CDS unit citations award was constituted after the  establishment of the Office of Chief of the Defence Staff in 2019  to boost jointness  and integration in the Armed Forces.  It was decided to award the  selected tri-service units/establishments which function directly under the Chiefs-of-Staff Committee bineally, as an incentive to excel as joint & integrated entities  

CDS conveyed his appreciation to the three recipients of the citations and urged them to function as torch bearers for other integrated tri-service units and establishments.

First published on: 12-05-2023 at 19:17 IST

