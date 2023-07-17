Ashok Leyland bags defence orders worth Rs 800 crore to supply military vehicles to Indian Army

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group has received significant orders from the Indian army which is valued at INR 800 Crores in the defence sector.

Ashok Leyland which is the largest supplier of logistics vehicles to the Indian Army today announced the order today. The contracts awarded also include the procurement of the Field Artillery Tractor (FAT 4×4) and the Gun Towing Vehicle (GTV 6×6).

The FAT 4×4 and GTV 6×6 are specialized vehicles employed by the Artillery for towing light and medium guns, respectively. Both these platforms were earlier featured in the initial positive indigenization list announced by the Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Speaking on the order win Shenu Agarwal, MD and CEO, Ashok Leyland said, “We are immensely proud to have secured these orders from the Indian Army. The Defence business has been a strong pillar of growth for us, and this win further establishes our leadership in the Defence mobility vehicles business.”

“This is also a testament to our firm commitment to providing advanced mobility solutions for our armed forces,” he adds.

Sharing his views on the win Amandeep Singh, President of Defence Business, Ashok Leyland said, “Ashok Leyland’s dependable mobility solutions have consistently remained a formidable asset within the defence sector, catering to the diverse needs of personnel and logistics across the armed forces.”

“Ashok Leyland has invested in the development of mobility platforms ranging from 4×4, 6×6, 8×8, 10×10 & 12×12 for various applications and operational requirements of the Indian Armed Forces. These platforms are indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by Ashok Leyland and contribute significantly towards import substitution. This win is even more special as it comes at a time when we mark another milestone and celebrate our 75th year anniversary in September this year,” he remarked.

Over the course of the next 12 months, Ashok Leyland will diligently deliver these cutting-edge vehicles to meet the requirements of the Indian Army.